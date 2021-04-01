KMC's revenue collection up by over Rs 340 cr for 2020-21

KOLKATA: The Assessment department of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has collected revenue worth Rs 1200 crore in the financial year 2020-21 that ended on Wednesday.



The revenue collection for the last fiscal 2019-20 was around Rs 858 crore.

"We have been able to increase our revenue collection by over Rs 340 crore in this fiscal with the waiver scheme in property tax that was introduced from October 3, 2020 being a major contributor. The collection through waiver scheme that allowed 100 per cent waiver on penalty and interest has been over Rs 500 crore," a senior official of Kolkata Municipal Corporation's Assessment department said.

The deadline for application of availing waiver was till February 28 but the last date for payment was till March 31, 2021.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation had received over 50,000 applications for 100 per cent waiver. The target for property tax was Rs 500 crore and the civic body has been able to achieve the same.

Sources in the Assessment department of KMC said in the earlier waiver scheme that was introduced in 2012, the civic body had mopped up Rs 312 crore.

"Considering the COVID pandemic situation, the collection of Rs 500 crore is quite satisfactory," the official

added.

As a further extension of the waiver scheme from March till May, the civic body will allow 60 per cent discount in interest and 99 per cent in case of penalty.

There are 5 lakh odd taxpayers among which 400 are major defaulters against whom the civic body owe Rs 1500 crore before the introduction of waiver.