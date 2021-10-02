KMC's promotion policy to be revised

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is all set to bring a change in the promotion policy for its employees. All promotions will be based on experience and qualification and not by reservations.



"The employees of KMC may be from any religious community, caste or creed but he/she has to work at a particular post for at least three years to be eligible for the promotion. There will be no promotions, if there is a sudden vacancy due to death or any other factor, until and unless a person completes at least three years. If somebody is found to be experienced and have a good knowledge even if he/she works in a low post, he/she may be given promotion," Firhad Hakim, Chairman, Board of Administrators (BOA), said after chairing a meeting of the BOA on Friday.

It has come to KMC's notice that some persons have not got promotion even after working for many years on a particular post while some others have received the same by sheer dint of his caste or creed.

Hakim reiterated that the KMC's promotion policy will be at par with that of the state government. Till date, there were promotions on the basis of 35 percent promotion and 65 percent direct recruitment. The new one will have 60 percent direct recruitment and 40 percent promotion.

Hakim said that Kolkata Police have submitted a list of 143 roads in the city that need repair. At least 110 of them are under the KMC while the rest are under the KMDA and PWD. "A week's dry spell will be enough for us to repair them. If the rain continues, then we will ensure that the roads in and around the Puja pandals are repaired on a priority basis," he added.

The KMC will purchase four high-power pumps to fast track draining of water after heavy showers.

Hakim held a meeting with all members of the BOA and outgoing Borough Chairmen regarding Durga Puja and directed them to follow the guidelines and directions of the Calcutta High Court while observing the festival.