KMC's new digital control room to portray entire city online, tackle disasters better

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has set up a state-of-the-art digital control room to improve performance.



The new control room will be opened on Monday. The city will be seen online along with all the pumping stations. This digital control room will help to supervise the water treatment plants and booster stations.

Senior civic officials said the new control room will help to combat waterlogging. The areas affected by waterlogging will be identified and prompt action will be taken.

Also, it will give information about the pumping stations and along with the number of employees deployed to combat the disaster. In case, additional force is required, it will be deployed immediately. They said in the absence of a state-of-the-art control room, the officers find it difficult to combat disasters.

The KMC control room was set up nearly a century ago. The new control room will give accurate information in case of any house collapse. Also, in case of any grievance received at the control room, the message will be passed on to the concerned official immediately.

Twenty five employees will be trained to run the control room round the clock.