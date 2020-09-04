KMC's free-of-cost doorstep Covid test gathers momentum

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation's initiative of free of cost doorstep Covid tests that started from August 24 is gaining popularity with residents of five posh apartments at Kalikapur under ward 106 near EM Bypass coming forward to have Covid tests.



"We, on behalf of the joint forum of the five apartments Panchavati had send a proposal to the Whatsapp number (9830037493) that we want to have ourselves tested. Within 48 hours the timing and venue of the test was fixed and a health team from the civic body with all infrastructure reached our doorstep. The RT -PCR test was held at a community hall inside Ruchira apartment," said a senior member of Panchavati.

The residents of apartments who participated in Covid tests include Avishikta I, Avishikta II, Ruchira, Greenwood Nook and Rohini.

The civic body has also recently started conducting RT-PCR tests in its own markets.

On Thursday, 65 traders of Bholanath Mukherjee market and Debapriya Bose market under ward 118 underwent test. Sanitisation was done in the room of Chief Manager (Market) and his office staff at KMC's first floor on Thursday after a security guard who did his duty infront of Chief Manager"s room tested positive on Wednesday.