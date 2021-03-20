KMC's door-to-door sanitisation drive to check spread of virus

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation has decided to start door-to-door sanitisation and spraying with sprinklers and mist blower machines in different parts of the city to check the spread of Covid that has shown an increasing trend over the last few days.



Most of the people who are testing positive hail from high-rises in the city which include areas in Alipore, Bhowanipore and Burrabazar.

"The COVID-19 graph is again showing an upward trend across the country. In Kolkata also, COVID positive cases are increasing steadily though it is much less in comparison to most urban areas in other parts of the country. COVID has not gone, so people must wear masks, use sanitisers and maintain physical distancing," said a senior KMC official.

By the end of February, Covid positive cases had gone down below 40 and today (Friday), 150 positive cases have been reported in the city.

Meanwhile, TMC leader Firhad Hakim urged residents of the high-rises to use elevators only after frequent sanitisation and wear masks.

The KMC will also put up hoardings related to COVID precautions in markets and busy places in the city. KMC officials are clicking pictures of people who are not wearing masks in markets and similar places of assembly so that they become cautious the next time.

"Life has returned to normal and people from other states and countries are also coming to our state by rail or by air so chances of getting affected cannot be ruled out. But if we abide by the Covid protocols as we have done earlier we will surely be able to bring down positive cases," Hakim added.