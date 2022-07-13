KMC wraps lamp posts with electric shock-proof mats

kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has started wrapping up lamp posts in the city with electric shock-proof mats for curbing incidents of electrocution in the city.



A pilot project has been initiated in Borough X of KMC which comprises 12 wards.

"We have already started the exercise of ensuring earthing of every lamp post. Apart from this, we will wrap up such posts with electric shock-proof mats upto a height of four to five feet. It has been found that electrocution has happened in the case of children who had accidentally touched lamp posts," Sandip Ranjan Bakshi, Member Mayor-in-Council (Lighting) said.

In the recent past, there have been three deaths due to electrocution in the city — in Haridebpur, Entally and Rajabazar areas in the city. Presently two wards in Borough X, 81 and 92 have been chosen for the pilot project. "We will be doing this exercise for all lamp posts in the city," Bakshi said.The slum and congested areas under the two wards have been primarily selected for this project namely the Jhaldar Math bustee and Narkelbagan crossing area. "These areas have narrow roads and are densely populated", said Jui Biswas, Borough X chairperson.

KMC has already asked all the councillors and officials of the Lighting department to properly check the lamp posts and verify whether earthing is fine with all such posts. Jacketing of the wires is also being done. "It is a challenging job to check every single lamp post, so if the citizens come across any such irregularities with any such post, they can click pictures and send a WhatsApp message in (8335999111) so that immediate intervention can be made. A few days back Mayor Firhad Hakim had floated the number asking for cooperation from the citizens of Kolkata.