'KMC will step up vigil to curb wastage of water'

Kolkata: With summer season already setting in, the Water Supply department of Kolkata Municipal Corporation has started keeping a hawk eye to check wastage of water.



"Our inspectors who will be on the move across the city have been instructed to loosen the ferrule in the water supply line whenever they come across tanks or reservoirs overflowing with water," Mayor Firhad Hakim said on Saturday.

"Our water production is higher than the requirement of people even during summer but wastage is a major concern and we are trying our best to prevent it as much as possible," the Mayor added.

The Water Supply department is also urging people using underground tanks to install ball cock so that water supply automatically gets stopped when the tank gets filled up . The Mayor also expressed his concern over a section of people breaking taps at roadside resulting in constant flow of water. "We will have no other option but to stop the standpost at such points," Hakim informed.

In case of highrise buildings, the KMC is estimating the requirement of water and examining the source.

"If they have the permission from competent authority to use tubewells for extracting underground water, otherwise we will examine whether we will be able to supply water and accordingly the building plan will be approved," the Mayor added. The Mayor also urged the residents not to use drinking water indiscriminately for washing their vehicles that leads to wastage.