KMC will not administer Covaxin doses today

kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will not be able to administer Covaxin from its 39 urban primary health centres and its mega centre at Roxy cinema hall on Friday.



Meanwhile, a club at Purba Putiary in Kudghat has come under the scanner of the

KMC for taking up door-to-door vaccination which is disapproved by the state government.

"We will not be able to provide any dose of covaxin on Friday due to dearth in supply from the centre," Atin Ghosh, Member Board of Administrators, KMC in charge of Health department said.

However, Covishield jabs will be provided from the 101 centres and other mega centres of the civic body.

Ghosh raised his objections to door to door vaccination that was carried out at ward 115 in Kudghat a few days back.

"We have brought the matter before the notice of the Health department and they will surely take action," he added.

The scientific process that is followed while administering vaccine to prevent any sort of wastage is a far cry in door to door vaccination.

Moreover, the observation period of half-an-hour that is mandatory after giving the jab cannot be followed too.

So, the Health department or the civic body do not approve door-to-door vaccination.

A person who has claimed himself as a social worker had tied up with a private hospital for such vaccination pictures of which was circulated in Facebook.

As soon as it came to the knowledge of ward co-ordinator Ratna Sur she brought it before the notice of Ghosh.