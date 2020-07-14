KMC unveils a 400 bed 'Safe Home'

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Monday unveiled its first Safe Home for lodging and treatment of Covid patients with mild symptoms adjacent to a private hospital at Anandapur. Chairman of KMC's Board of Administrator Firhad Hakim inspected the facility and said that it will start functioning in two or three days with a capacity of 400 beds. 300 beds are already ready.



"Our aim is to keep the patients with mild symptoms separately in such Safe Home to ensure that the disease is not spread. There will be doctors, nurses, separate toilet facilities and all necessary infrastructure for treating COVID positive people with mild symptoms," said an official of KMC's Health department. Atin Ghosh, Member of KMC's Board of Administrators who is in charge of the Health department said that the civic body is earmarking some more buildings in the city for setting up more Safe Homes. "Our quarantine at Howrah, Baltikuri is being converted into a Safe Home," Said Ghosh.

The 12 storied building at Anandapur will be soon equipped with more beds so that 800 beds facility can be put up.

The number of COVID positive cases in Kolkata has been the highest among all the districts in the state.