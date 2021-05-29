KMC to vaccinate construction workers on priority basis

KOLKATA: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to take up the vaccination of the construction workers in the city on priority basis from next week.

Meanwhile, Chairman Board of Administrators KMC Firhad Hakim will hold 'Talk to KMC' interactive programme from 1 to 2 pm every Saturday starting from May 29. He will be present at the KMC headquarters on Saturday.

Construction workers have been engaged by private companies for executing various infrastructural government projects in the city. "If these companies apply to us with details of their workforce that needs inoculation we may arrange camps on the company premises," Member Board of Administrators, KMC Atin Ghosh, who is in charge of the Health department of KMC said.

Workers engaged by Larsen & Toubro, which is executing the Tala Bridge project in the city, have already been vaccinated by KMC.

KMC will also take up vaccination of teachers of schools, colleges and universities by doing site camps on receipt of application from the Education department.The Bar Council of the different courts in the city may also apply to the KMC for organising camps at the court for vaccination of advocates and other staff of the court. The advocates may also come up with their identity cards at the vaccine centres in the city for getting the jab.