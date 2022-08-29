KMC to urge MSME dept to use water hyacinths in city ponds for manufacturing cane-like object

KOLKATA: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will hold talks with the MSME department to take measures so that the water hyacinths accumulated in the ponds in the city for manufacturing of a cane-like substance, can be used for making baskets.



"Some factories in North 24-Parganas have been picking water hyacinths from ponds and are utilising the same for making a cane-like substance which is being used for making baskets. We will ask the state MSME department to rope in these companies for the same purpose and do the needful. It will ensure keeping the waterbodies clean and at the same time can be used for employment in MSME sector,"Mayor Firhad Hakim said.

Hakim regretted that waterbodies even after being cleaned up by the KMC are developing weeds and other plants because of lack of maintainance.

He received more than one phone call at the 'Talk to Mayor' programme on Saturday, in which people complained of waterbodies being covered with weeds and water hyacinths.

"We are encouraging the local people to take up pisciculture in these waterbodies through cooeperative system against a payment to us. This will be a source of employment for the locals as well as ensure a revenue for us, and a win –win situation," a senior official of KMC said.

"KMC has taken management control of a number of waterbodies but is finding it difficult to maintain them properly. If the local people come forward and utilise these ponds for fishery it will be much better," Hakim said.

One such pond in ward 82, from where Firhad Hakim is the Councillor has been cleaned and is being utilised for fishery.