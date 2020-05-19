KMC to trace Corona patients in borough VII & IX

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation will now give special emphasis on tracing of Corona positive patients and its contacts in Borough VII and IX. Random tests will be conducted in the market areas too. The containment zones in the city have come down drastically from 339 to 267 in a span of one week and there has been a significant dip in the number of containment zones in Borough I , II and III where initially there was a spike in Corona cases.



"Our team has gone to the micro level in these boroughs and through constant surveillance we have been successful in reducing the number of people getting affected in these areas that includes densely populated Belgachia slum as well as business area of Burrabazar," said Firhad Hakim, Chairman of KMC's Board of Administrators.

The use of alkaline spray for sanitisation in areas wherever positive cases have been reported , providing the slum residents with masks, arranging for quarantine of contacts , offering hydroxychloroquine and homeopathy medicine as and when required have yielded positive results. "The same strategy will be adopted now in Borough VII and IX to break the contact chain," added Hakim

Borough VII presently has around 45 containment zones and borough IX gas around 25 such zones. In borough IX areas like Mominpur Road, Kidderpore, Bhukailash

Road, CISF unit at Kidderpore barrack, Rakhal Das Auddy Road in Chetla while in case of Borough VII areas like parts of Tangra, Tiljala, Park

Street , Palm Avenue, Circus Avenue has been witnessing positive cases for the last few days.

"We have sought the permission of the Health department for conducting random tests in market areas and more ambulances to ferry patients testing positive to hospitals," Hakim said.

The KMC has found that some patients who had gone for treatment for other ailments at private hospitals in the city have tested Corona positive.