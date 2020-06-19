KMC to take stringent steps against owners refusing to repair dilapidated buildings

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will file cases in the Municipal Magistrate's Court against the owners of old dilapidated buildings who refuse to repair them flouting notices served on them by the civic authorities.



This is for the first time when the civic authority has taken such a bold step after it was found that owners of many old dilapidated structures look the other way even after getting KMC's notice requesting them to repair their houses. Due to lack of upkeep these structures pose a threat to the lives of the residents of the buildings as well as the adjacent houses. In 2019, about 20 people who were residents of old buildings got killed after portions of the structures fell on them.

There are over 2,000 old structures many of which are more than 100 years old which have not been maintained for many years.

The KMC in 2017 sent notices to the owners of buildings that are more than 50 years old to check the health of the structures by empanelled structural engineers. Billboards carrying the request had been put up all over the city.

Senior civic officials said the biggest problem lies with the old dilapidated houses where the KMC has failed to trace the owners. Most of these buildings are situated in north and central Kolkata. The residents are staying their illegally. They do not pay either monthly rent to the owner of property tax to KMC. In other cases, the owners failed to repair the houses as the rent they get is very low. In some cases, due to law suits , the tenants pay the rent to the rent control. KMC has declared many buildings as " dangerous" but despite that the residents have refused to vacate them. The state government has passed a law which enables the owners to develop the property with proper rehabilitation of the tenants.

Civic officials said as monsoon has hit Kolkata it is risky for the inmates to stay in ill maintained houses. As the rain water pipe got clogged, there is water accumulation of the roof. This increases the weight of the houses leading to collapse of their parts.

The KMC's Borough offices have been asked keep a watch on the old dilapidated structures.