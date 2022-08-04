KMC to take stern action against illegal installation of mobile towers
KOLKATA: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will take stern action against illegal mobile towers that have been set up on the rooftop of many houses.
Sandip Ranjan Bakshi, member, mayor- in-council said the matter had been discussed at the KMC monthly meeting and Mayor Firhad Hakim directed to take stern action against the companies setting up illegal mobile towers in view of their alleged effect on health.
Bakshi said the civic authorities had taken up the matter with the legal experts so that steps could be taken against the owners of the houses who had given permission to install the mobile towers. He said unauthorised mobile towers have been installed across the city without any permission from the civic authorities.
