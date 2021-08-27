KMC to take stern action against any negligence at Duare Sarkar camps

KOLKATA: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will take strong action against officers and staff, who will be negligent in discharging their duties in connection with the Duare Sarkar programme, a flagship scheme of the state government.



Municipal Commissioner, KMC Binod Kumar has instructed all officers and staff, who have been deployed in different camps of Duare Sarkar programme, to reach the venue on the specified date well before the commencement of the camp. He has reiterated that officers and staff will be issued showcause notice for any dereliction of duty due to late attendance or sudden absence and under no circumstances the programme should be hampered due to late attendance or absenteeism.

A communiqué issued by Kumar makes it clear that under no circumstances the prospective beneficiaries / citizens coming to the camp to collect the forms should be refused. "In case, if there is any want of requisite documents to be submitted with forms, the same may be noted on the acknowledgement to be handed over to the beneficiaries and the form should be received mentioning a note on documents to be submitted," the communiqué read.

The zonal managers have been requested to visit the camps on a daily basis to be held under their jurisdiction. KMC has been entrusted with the implementation of Duare Sarkar programme in 144 wards under KMC with the programme being monitored at the highest level of the government officials.

It has come to the notice of the top brass of the civic body that senior citizens have been made to wait in the queue for a long time. The Commissioner has also directed for special arrangements to be provided to offer them quick relief, so that the waiting time can be minimised.