KMC to take out anti-dengue rallies on Feb 8 in 144 wards

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) in its anti-dengue drive is set to take out rallies across the city to create awareness against dengue in 144 wards that fall under its jurisdiction on February 8 2020, Atin Ghosh, the Deputy Mayor, said on Friday.



Ghosh said the main rally will be taken out from the KMC headquarters on SN Banerjee Road. The civic authorities will invite representatives of various clubs, Puja committees and important personalities from various walks of life to participate in the rally. There will be colourful posters and festoons to create awareness against dengue.

The councillors will organise rallies in their respective wards. Ghosh said the anti-dengue awareness drive and the various measures taken up by the civic authorities had helped to control the spread of the disease in the city.

Even drones have been used for capturing footage, collection of water samples for tests and spraying larvicide to destroy the breeding grounds of mosquitoes. The equipment, fitted with a robot, have been used in places which cannot be accessed by officials of the Health department of the civic body.

There are vacant lands, abandoned factories and locked houses that cannot be accessed by the teams involved in vector control. Modern drone technology has been used in such cases.

Ghosh also said the crematorium for stray animals at Dhapa is likely to be inaugurated within the next six months.

The construction has been completed and work is now on to lay the electrical wirings. Ghosh added that the adjoining civic

bodies could use the crematorium to cremate the carcasses of stray animals picked up by them. He said it has not yet been decided whether pets could also be cremated at the crematorium.