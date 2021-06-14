KMC to start walk-in vaccination drive for 45 plus people from today

KOLKATA: Kolkata Municipal Corporation is starting walk-in inoculation at all its urban primary health centres from Monday for persons above 45 years.



"Covishield first dose will be given in the first half and second dose in second half.The two doses of covaxin will also be available at the designated covaxin centres," a senior KMC official said.

Meanwhile, KMC has informed that WhatsApp chatbot for vaccination registration and slot booking has crossed the milestone of nearly 73000 users since its launch on May 15. The chatbot has nearly 81,00,000 conversations generated from users across Kolkata. The chatbot started off by providing vaccine slots at 3 centres in the city and has scaled up to 90 centres in Kolkata and across the 6 districts of Cooch Behar, Burdwan, Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Alipurduar and South 24 Parganas. After a successful vaccination drive for the second dose through its WhatsApp chatbot, the slots were opened for first dose vaccination for people above 45. KMC's WhatsApp chatbot has helped smoothen the vaccine appointment booking process and reduced waiting time for citizens at vaccination centres. Drive-In Vaccination was also introduced through this WhatsApp Bot to facilitate vaccination in four-wheeler only.

Binod Kumar, Municipal Commissioner said, "The response from people of Kolkata to the vaccine drives across the city has been very positive and encouraging. As we scale up the vaccine drives, it is important for us to streamline the process to avoid crowding at vaccination centres. " A person can book slot through whats app by entering his/her details at 8335999000. mpost