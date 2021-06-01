KMC to start vaccination on wheels from Thurs

KOLKATA: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is all set to launch 'Vaccination on Wheels' from Thursday to fast track the inoculation of the super spreaders in the city.



The mobile bus with doctors and health workers will travel to crowded places like markets, truck terminals, bus stands etc and will carry out spot vaccination of transport workers that includes drivers, helpers of buses and other public transport, hawkers and market vendors.

"We have arranged for a mobile bus with air conditioning facilities from the state Transport department. It will start operation from Posta market area in central Kolkata from Thursday," Firhad Hakim, Chairman Board of Administrators, KMC who is also the state Transport minister said.

The mobile bus will have a seating capacity of around 30 persons.