KMC to start Safe Home with 500 beds in Alipore

KOLKATA: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is all set to start a Safe Home with 500 beds at Uttirno in Alipore with effect from Tuesday. Another 4 to 5 Safe Homes will start operation in three days time. The announcement was made by Firhad Hakim after a meeting with senior officials of KMC on Monday.



"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has instructed me to lay special emphasis on fight against COVID-19. We are opening up Safe Homes not only in Kolkata but also in the other municipal areas in the state," Hakim said, adding that he would hold meetings with other civic bodies too to take stock of the measures. Hakim said a safe home with 500 beds will soon start at Kishore Bharati Stadium in Jadavpur and the safe home facility at Anandapur with 700 bed capacity is also being readied. "The Gitanjali Stadium in Kasba is presently being utilized by the Election Commission. As soon as we get it, we will use it as a Safe Home with 200 bed capacity.," Hakim added. A quarantine centre has been set up under Borough VII opposite Boating Club at Topsia. The safe homes will have ambulance facilities as well.