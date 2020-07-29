KMC to start rapid tests of COVID-19 soon

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is all set to go in for rapid Covid tests from Thursday, Atin Ghosh, coordinator, board of administrators said on Tuesday.



The result of the tests can be received in 40 minutes.

The ICMR has sent the kits and it will be used to conduct the rapid test.

He said 50 rapid tests will be conducted in each borough. He said in Kolkata the infection has gone down by 20 per cent and the rate of patients getting well is

going up.

It may be mentioned that in Belgachia slum, rapid tests had been conducted earlier.

But it was discontinued as the kits sent by ICMR were found to be defective.