KMC to start mega Aadhaar centre

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will start an Aadhaar centre at Roxy cinema hall building from next week. There will be provisions for Aadhaar card enrolment, rectification of errors in the card like mistakes in spelling of names, erroneous addresses or similar errors.

"People in the city are often in the dark about where to go for problems related to the Aadhaar card which is one of the most important documents for verification purposes. The KMC centre will be of great help not only to the citizens of Kolkata but also for people who have to commute to the city daily for their work," a senior KMC official said. There will be five counters to avoid crowding and maintain Covid norms at the mega centre. Trained personnels will be manning the counters and will be assisted by employees from KMC. The charges related to Aadhaar services will be the same here as in post offices or other designated centres.