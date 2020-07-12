KMC to start initiative to reach out to people at their 'door-step'

Kolkata: In an effort to reach out civic amenities to the citizens of Kolkata right at their doorstep, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation will start a new initiative "KMC at doorstep" from August.



"We are gradually developing an infrastructure when people of Kolkata will no longer need to come to our central office physically and everything will be online. But this will take time. So we have now decided that we will organise camps in every ward once in a week where people of that respective ward can come and settle matters related to assessment, mutation, property tax and also can make payment accordingly. The senior citizens who are entitled for a 10 percent rebate in property tax can also turn up at these camps for payment," said Firhad Hakim, Chairman of Board of Administrators, KMC.

The KMC at Doorstep programme will begin from ward 68 in south Kolkata from August 8. The next programme will be held at ward 58 on August 22 and the third at ward 82 in Chetla on August 29.

The local executive engineer will be present at every such camp where KMC will also settle mutation dispute if any and hand over certificates right at the camp.

The ward co-ordinators will inform the people of their respective wards before organising such camp in that particular ward.

A person from Belur having his office at Marshal House in Central Kolkata called up Hakim at the Talk to KMC programme on Saturday and said that his annual valuation is much higher than other offices in the same premises covering more or less the same area.

"We have come across a number of cases where there is assessment anomaly in premises. We are trying to sort out these issues," said Hakim assuring the caller of settling the issue.