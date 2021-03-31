KMC to start giving jabs to old age home inmates from April 1

KOLKATA: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will start vaccination of the inmates of the old age homes in the city from April 1.



The number of vaccination centres will also be increased from 69 to 80 from April to speed up the process of vaccination.

"As per instructions of the Health department, we will start vaccination of people above the age of 45 years from April 1," said a KMC official.

"The inoculation of the residents of old age homes will also start on the same date," a senior KMC official said.

KMC has set a target of vaccinating 115 to 130 people from these vaccine centres daily. It has already vaccinated 5000 people and hopes to inoculate 10000 people in April.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation has started preparing a database of the residents of the old age homes in the city by establishing contact with the authorities of these homes meant for the senior citizens.

Presently, KMC is carrying out vaccination of people who are above 60 years of age and those above 45 years suffering from co-morbidities.

The COVID cases in the state has witnessed a steady increase with Kolkata contributing the highest number of cases at least in the last 10 days. On Monday, about 225 tested positive in the city.