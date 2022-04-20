KMC to start drive to ensure all adhere to Covid norms

KOLKATA: The Health department of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will start an extensive campaign to ensure that people wear masks, maintain physical distancing and personal hygiene in all the 144 wards in the city with Covid positive cases seeing a sharp rise in a number of places in the country including Delhi.



"Experts have predicted that 80 per cent of infection can be prevented through the use of masks. The situation in Kolkata as well as the state is under control and there is nothing to be worried about. But, if we are cautious and go for testing as soon as there is any Covid symptom, we can prevent spread," Atin Ghosh, Member Mayor in Council, in charge of Health department said after holding a review meeting with officials of his department on Tuesday.

Covid cases in the city for the last 15 days at a stretch have been in the range of 5-6 and on April 11, there were no new cases reported from the city.

Meanwhile, Covid positivity rate in Bengal slightly jumped on Tuesday with 23 cases being reported while on Monday the figure stood at 17. Covid positivity rate dropped to 0.25 per cent on Tuesday from what stood at 0.30 percent.

The figure stood at 0.34 percent on Sunday. The state had reported around 28 fresh cases on Sunday.

Daily Covid cases in the country had gone up on Monday while in Bengal the positivity rate is on the decline. No Covid deaths have been reported in Bengal for two weeks.

Covid restrictions have been relaxed in Bengal as daily infected cases have consistently gone below 25-30.

The total number of recoveries has so far increased up to 19,96,374.

State has so far registered 20,17,846 infected cases till Tuesday. As many as 2,49,46,536 samples have been examined so far, including 9,023 which were done on Tuesday.

The recovery rate in Bengal was registered at 98.94 per cent on Tuesday. On Monday the figure stood at 98.93 percent.

The fatality rate stands at 1.05 per cent on Tuesday unchanged from Monday's figure. No Covid death occurred on Tuesday as well.

Around 96,079 vaccine doses have been administered on Tuesday.

Around 72,100,973 first doses have been applied while 60,503,746 second doses have been administered across the state till Tuesday.