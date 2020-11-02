KMC to start awareness drive for safe homes

Kolkata: Amid the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases here, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will soon launch an awareness campaign to encourage people for using the safe home facilities set up by the civic body.

According to the civic body officials, some Covid patients under home quarantine are facing problems in reaching out to the doctors. In other cases, patients had to face hurdles while being shifted to hospital during emergencies.

"Doctors' supervision is more effective in safe homes along with the availability of oxygen or other requisite infrastructure. Safe homes have good linkage with the hospitals. So, we would urge the people of the city to use the infrastructure of our safe homes more," said Firhad Hakim, chairman of Board of Administrators, KMC. Safe homes have been set up at Gitanjali Stadium in Kasba and Anandapur.

Since the past two weeks, Kolkata has been witnessing more than 800 positive cases.