KMC to speed up tender process for parking lots

KOLKATA: In a significant stride to cut down delay in tenders in connection with car parking lots in the city, senior officials of the Parking department of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) held a meeting with stakeholders on Thursday.

Municipal Commissioner, KMC has recently directed the tender calling authority to consult stakeholders before floating any tender to avoid delay.

"We will soon float tender for parking lots in the city. In recent times, we have witnessed delay in maturity of tenders and in some cases it has taken almost a year. So, we have decided to float tenders after consultation with stakeholders so that the process gets expedited. If we know in advance, the clauses that are difficult for the executing agency to meet , we can make amendments," Debasish Kumar, Member Board of Administrators , KMC in- charge of Parking department.