KMC to set up vaccination centres at community halls

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to set up vaccination facilities in its community halls across the city in a bid to tackle rush at the vaccination centre once the process of inoculating people in the age group of 18 to 45 years begins.



Presently vaccination drives are being conducted in the health centres of the civic body located in each of its 144 wards. The civic body will also set up vaccination centres at Ahindra Mancha in Chetla, Uttam Mancha near Hazra and Star Theatre hall at Hatibagan.

"All 42 community halls in the city, under the aegis of KMC, will be equipped as vaccination centres. The big community halls or auditoriums can have facilities for 4 to 5 vaccine centres," a senior KMC official said. Earlier, the outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced that the vaccination drive for the age group of 18-45 years will begin from May 5. The KMC has already started mobilising health officials and nurses from the Health department to provide necessary infrastructure for smooth running of these upcoming vaccination centres. KMC has been inoculating 120 odd people from each of its vaccination centres on a daily basis. However, shortage in vaccine supply has resulted in less number of persons being vaccinated for the last few days.