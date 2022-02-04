KMC to set up toilets for women in every ward

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation will come up with modern toilet facilities for women in the city.



The Bustee Development department of the civic body has already written to the councillors of all the 144 wards to identify places in their respective wards where such facilities can be set up.

"Setting up toilets exclusively for the women was one of the 10 agendas of the manifesto that was released before the KMC elections in the city that was held in December 2021. Apart from setting up modern women toilets, constructing more toilets is also in our agenda," Swapan Samaddar, Member Mayor in Council (Bustee Development and Environment) said.

The women toilets will have all modern facilities like mirror, handwash, tissue paper etc. The cleaning and maintenance of these toilets will also be done by women.

"The plan is to have at least one toilet in each of the wards. However, in case of big wards there are chances of constructing more than one toilets subject to availability of space," added Samaddar.

There are toilet facilities for both men and women in a single building. But the fairer sex often feel reluctant in using these facilities due to movement of men in the

same space.

KMC also has plans to install sanitary napkin vending machines at these exclusive women toilets.