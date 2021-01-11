KMC to set up mini drainage pumping station to check water-logging in North Kolkata

Kolkata: In a bid to prevent water-logging in parts of North Kolkata, Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to build a mini drainage pumping station at Mukataram Babu Street at a cost of Rs 41 lakh. Besides, the civic body is also planning to set up a bigger drainage pumping station at Marquis Square as a long-term measure. "The tender for the mini drainage pumping station has been floated. The work is expected to be completed before the monsoon this year. It will reduce water-logging to a reasonable extent," Tarak Singh, Member Board of



Administrators, KMC who is in-charge of the Drainage department said.

Muktaram Babu Street, Madan Mohan Street, Thanthania, parts of Mahatma Gandhi Road and Tarak Pramanik road are some major stretches in north Kolkata, where water remains stagnant for much longer time in comparison to other parts of the city.

KMC will come up with a big drainage pumping station at Marquis Square with an investment of Rs 50 crore.

The DPR for the project is being prepared. The Drainage department is hopeful of executing the work in 2 years after receiving approval of the state government.

"Water-logging in north Kolkata will be a thing of the past after the construction of the Marquis Square pumping station," Singh said.

After conducting a detailed study, KMC engineers have found that a water pipeline of 2 feet was made to pass

through a 3 feet-long drainage pipeline.

"The construction was taken up during British period. This has been contributing to the water accumulation in these pockets," a KMC Drainage department official said.