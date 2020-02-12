KMC to set up 11 booster stns for better supply of drinking water
Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will set up 11 booster stations to augment the supply of drinking water in the city. The decision was taken at the MMiC meeting chaired by Mayor Firhad Hakim.
It may be mentioned that after coming to power in 2011, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave maximum emphasis on the supply of drinking water throughout the state.
The KMC will also set up a hospital exclusively for patients suffering from dengue and malaria. The hospital will come up near Tollygunge Tram Depot. The civic body has also proposed to set up a 100-bed hospital by upgrading the Champamoni Maternity Home.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Do not show papers to anyone, not even to state govt...12 Feb 2020 6:32 PM GMT
Kejriwal to take oath as CM on Feb 1612 Feb 2020 6:30 PM GMT
Five members of family, including 3 children, found dead12 Feb 2020 6:30 PM GMT
EVMs tamper-proof, no question of returning to ballot...12 Feb 2020 6:30 PM GMT
Hafiz Saeed sentenced to 11 years in jail in terror...12 Feb 2020 6:29 PM GMT