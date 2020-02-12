KMC to set up 11 booster stns for better supply of drinking water

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will set up 11 booster stations to augment the supply of drinking water in the city. The decision was taken at the MMiC meeting chaired by Mayor Firhad Hakim.

It may be mentioned that after coming to power in 2011, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave maximum emphasis on the supply of drinking water throughout the state.

The KMC will also set up a hospital exclusively for patients suffering from dengue and malaria. The hospital will come up near Tollygunge Tram Depot. The civic body has also proposed to set up a 100-bed hospital by upgrading the Champamoni Maternity Home.