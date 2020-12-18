KMC to seek govt's nod for allowing cremation of Covid victims at all burning ghats

Kolkata: The Health department of Kolkata Municipal Corporation will seek permission from the state government to allow cremation of Covid victims at all the burning ghats in the city.



Currently, Covid bodies are being cremated at Nimtala in North Kolkata, Birjunala in Garden Reach and Dhapa.

"The World Health Organisation as well as health experts have clearly stated that infection spreads from droplets of a person suffering from Covid. But, there is no chance of spreading the infection if a person dies.

"All our burning ghats are equipped with the best of infrastructural facilities. So, Covid bodies should be cremated in all burning ghats," Atin Ghosh, Member Board of Administrators of KMC said.

Ghosh said in the civic bodies adjoining Kolkata and in the districts, there are no separate crematoriums for Covid victims.

"Initially, there was a stigma associated with Covid virus. Even family members were not allowed to take part in the cremation of Covid bodies. But, now a handful of family members of a Covid victim are allowed to take part in the last rites of the deceased. They are wearing PPE kits and taking other precautionary measures during cremation. They are also performing religious rituals associated with the cremation process. So, we should allow cremation of Covid victims at all burning ghats,"a senior official of KMC's Health department said.

The KMC is working on creating infrastructure for handing over death certificates to family members of the deceased immediately after they perform last rites at all the seven burning ghats under its jurisdiction.