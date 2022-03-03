KMC to replace defunct trident lights with mono lamp posts

KOLKATA: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will come up with mono lamp post in places where trident lights have gone defunct due to lack of maintenance or have been damaged because of inclement weather.



There are 10000 odd trident lights across the city and some of them have been damaged or have been malfunctioning . Mayor Firhad Hakim said on Wednesday that KMC wasstruggling with maintenance of trident lights.

"We will not replace all the trident lights in the city. But now we have decided to install decorative mono lamp post at the places where trident lights have been damaged for any reason," Sandip Ranjan Bakshi, Member Mayor-in-Council (Lighting and Electricity ) said.An official in KMC's Lighting department said the civic body had been spending Rs 8000 to Rs 10000 for restoration of the lights that had suffered damages or malfunctioned because of lack of maintenance. As monopole is required for moonlights, it is much more economical.