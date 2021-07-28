KMC to renovate Sutanuti Hall

kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is all set to renovate Sutanuti Community Hall in North Kolkata.



"We will utilise the place. We will give it a new look. We will make it a community centre," said Firhad Hakim, Chairman Board of Administrators of KMC, who visited the Sutanuti Community Hall on Tuesday.

He also conducted a meeting with the ward number 10 councillor Karuna Sengupta and KMC officials to chalk out the renovation plan.

The meeting comes after Sengupta had sent a letter to the KMC seeking renovation of the hall.

"The meeting with Mr Hakim was fruitful. KMC (Building) officials and borough officials were also present during the meeting to discuss the necessary infrastructural development. He (Hakim) has assured us that it will be

renovated soon so that the place could be used properly," said Sengupta

Sutanuti Community Hall, situated beside a KMC health centre in Shyam Bazar area, will have air condition facilities. A kitchen will also be set up in the hall premises.

At present, the hall is being used to host small functions, birthday parties and corporate seminars.