KMC to prepare map of underground sewer lines of all its 144 wards

Kolkata: In a unique move to further upgrade the drainage system of the city, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to prepare a comprehensive map of underground sewer lines at all its 144 wards.



The main purpose of the move is to ensure that accumulated water is discharged quickly in case of a heavy rain. The board of administrators' is expected to hold a meeting at the KMC's headquarters in this regard next week.

It was learnt that one of the ancient cities ~ Kolkata has no proper sewer map. The civic authorities felt the need of preparing a map of the underground drainage system after a team of engineers from IIT Kharagpur was roped in to conduct a survey at the Thanthania Kalibari areas in North Kolkata which get inundated during a heavy rain. The map will also help the KMC authorities in many ways in the future and help the drainage department officials to navigate the sewer lines when any underground obstructions are found.

Firhad Hakim, chairperson of board of administrators at the KMC had earlier issued necessary instructions in this regard. Before initiating the project, the KMC officials would examine the draining system in various parts of the city. According to sources, the project would be started from Kidderpore and its adjoining areas where there are instances of inundation. The KMC will also conduct an assessment to find out the total square km area on which buildings have been constructed in each ward and also the direction in which waste water flows. Ramanath Pal Road, Shashtitala Road, Gopal Doctor Road, Ram Kamal Street, Hem Chandra Street, Satya Doctor Road are the areas where the project would be taken off in the initial phase. In the second phase, mapping works would be carried out Muktaram Babu Street and Bidhan Sarani crossing, Tarak Pramanick road and Bidhan Sarani crossing, Madan Mohan Burman Street and Bidhan Sarani crossing, MG Road and Bidhan Sarani crossing.

Tarak Singh, member, board of administrators said: "We have expertise to carry out a study which area receives what amount of rainfall and will assess if there are any flaws in the drainage system. It will be carried out in all the 144 wards under the KMC."