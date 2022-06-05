KMC to plant 50K trees in next 1 yr
Kolkata: A month-long journey of environmental awareness by the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) began on Saturday with the declaration of planting 50,000 trees, less than ten feet high, in the next one year.
The Parks & Gardens department of the KMC organised a procession from KMC office SN Banerjee Road to College Square to mark the World Environment Day which will be observed across the globe on June 5.
The walk was led by Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim. Apart from cultural programmme in College Square, tree planting and fish seedlings were also released. Member Mayor-in-Council (Parks & Gardens) Debasish Kumar said the civic body will lay emphasis on campaigns in city markets to push for single-use plastic ban.
He also added that his department has a set of plans for augmenting the green cover in the city.
