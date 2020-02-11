KMC to offer mosquito nets to dengue patients for free

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will offer mosquito nets to affected dengue patients free of cost. The move is aimed at preventing the spread of the disease. "As soon as we have reports of a person suffering from dengue, our officials will visit his/her residence. The team will carry mosquito net and will hand it over to the affected person. We will urge him/her to remain inside it till they recover. This will prevent further spread of the disease," said Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh, who is in charge of the Health department of the civic body. The dengue guidelines framed by World Health Organisations makes the use of such mosquito nets mandatory for a patient affected with dengue. The awareness programme of KMC will also include the propaganda of using mosquito nets.