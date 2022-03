KMC to not supply filtered water to some areas on March 26

KOLKATA: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will not supply filtered water in some areas on Saturday due to maintenance work of Jai Hind Jal Prakalpa Water Treatment Plant.



According to notification issued by the KMC, filtered water supply will be temporarily stopped from Jai Hind Jal Prakalpa on March 26, 2022 for repairing/ installation of higher diameter valves, electro- mechanical drives, H.T. pumps, High voltage motors/ electrical appliance leakage repairing work on higher diameter pipelines and various maintenance work.

Supply of filtered water from Jai Hind Prakalpa, G. J Khan Booster Pumping Station, Mukundapur Booster Pumping Station, Aandapur Booster Pumping Station, Patuli Booster Pumping Station, Telipara Booster Pumping Station, C. N. Roy Road Booster Pumping Station, G. S. Bose Road Booster Pumping Station, Topsia Booster Pumping Station including different Capsule Booster Pumping Station/ Head Works under Jai Hind Jal Prakalpa command zone will not be available on March 26, 2022 after 10. 00 am.

As a result, Eastern Kolkata, Picnic Garden, Anandapur, Mukundapur, Patuli, Garia, Hatgachia, Metropolitan, Topsia, China Town, Arupota, Durgapur, Baghajatin area, New Garia, Baishnabghata, among other areas will not get filtered water after 10. 00 am on Saturday. Usual supply will be resumed from March 27, 2022 morning.