KMC to name road & museum after Subrata Mukherjee

KOLKATA: Kolkata Municipal Corporation will come up with a museum and will christen a road in the name of Subrata Mukherjee, who died on November 4 last year.



He had been the Mayor of Kolkata from 2000 to 2005 and served as the state Panchayats and Rural Development minister.

The proposal for the museum and naming of a road to pay homage to Mukherjee was placed by ward 68 councillor Sudarshana Mukherjee at the monthly meeting of KMC at Town Hall.

Mukherjee was a resident of ward 68."It is an excellent proposal and we on behalf of KMC are supporting it. We are forwarding this proposal to our road advisory committee. If you (Sudarshana), can suggest the name of any road under your ward which is not named after any famous personality and can be christened under his (Subrata Mukherjee) name, please do,"Hakim said accepting the proposal.

Hakim also agreed to the proposal of setting up a museum dedicated to Mukherjee and asked Sudarshana to identify a land in and around her ward so that the work can be expedited.Hakim recollected that he had started his political career in the Congress following Subrata's footsteps. Later, after Trinamool Congress was constituted, I came in closer contact with him and developed the most cordial relationship with him. It was indeed a privilege to work with him as a Cabinet colleague. So, it will be a befitting tribute to set up a museum dedicated to him," he added.