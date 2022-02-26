KMC to name parks after legends

Kolkata: In a unique initiative, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has decided to show respect to legends who passed away recently.



The civic authority has also decided to pay homage to legendary singer Sandhya Mukherjee by naming a road after her at Lake Gardens where she used to stay. The KMC will also dedicate a park in the name of Narayan Debnath, the iconic cartoonist who passed away recently. The walls of the park will contain the pictures of his immortal characters like Handa Bhonda and Batul The Great.

It was learnt that a park will also be renamed after legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee who passed away on November 15, 2020.

The KMC has renamed a park at Baisnabghata-Patuli satellite township after Lata Mangeshkar. A bust of the iconic singer will be installed and opened before Holi.

Bappaditya Dasgupta, the local councillor, also said that steps have been taken to rename a couple of parks after legends Sandhya Mukherjee and Narayan Debnath.

Ratna Sur, a borough chairperson, wanted the KMC to set up a museum in memory of Mangeshkar. The park in Patuli will be thrown open before Holi and it will have various modern facilities. The work for constructing the bust of Lata Mangeshkar is underway. It may be mentioned here that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has always given emphasis to show respect to various icons. She personally took interest in naming a road after singer Sandhya Mukherjee.

The KMC has already announced that a resource centre will be set up at Town Hall where the lives and history related to the legends will be put on display for the public. A museum will also be set up to display artifacts used by them. An archive will also be constructed.