KMC to make audio visual capsules showcasing work done in 5 yrs

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will come up with an audio visual capsule showcasing the major development works undertaken in the city in the last five years.



A mobile vans will be used to screen the capsule in all wards of the civic body. The KMC will also come up with a booklet which will be circulated among the citizens of Kolkata.

The move comes with the Trinamool Congress deciding to make 'development' as their civic poll plank which is expected in the month of April.

The city has been divided into five zones and a committee has been formed for each zone that will supervise the production of the audio visual capsules.

The committees have been formed for South, North, Central, Jadavpur and Behala.

"Our aim is to showcase how Kolkata – the City of Joy has transformed in the last five years with the civic board laying special emphasis to ensure the best of civic services among the citizens," a senior Kolkata Municipal Corporation official said adding that Kolkata Municipal Commissioner Khalil Ahmed has already released a notification in this regard.

Debasish Kumar , Member Mayor in Council (Parks & Garden) who is the co chairman of the south Kolkata zone held a meeting with the concerned councilors at KMC on Saturday.

"All the Chairmen of the 16 boroughs have been asked to submit the major development work undertaken in their respective boroughs in consultation with the councilors by Monday.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation committees will prepare a three to five minute audio visual capsule based on this. The capsule will be exhibited in respective boroughs," Kumar said.