KMC to launch app for issuing birth, death certificates

Kolkata: Concerned over a series of complaints received regarding inordinate delay in receipt of birth and death certificates, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will soon come up with an app through which a person can directly apply for such certificates.

He or she will be intimated through the app about the date and time, when he should come and collect the same from the head office of the KMC.

"I have directed Municipal Commissioner Binod Kumar to fast track the development of the app," said Firhad Hakim, Chairman Board of Administrators, KMC.

In some cases, the applications dropped by people in the drop box got misplaced. On Saturday, some callers complained about the inordinate delay in issuance of such certificates while talking to Hakim at the Talk to KMC programme.

"I have asked the Commissioner to talk with officers involved in the issuance of these certificates and conduct an inquiry," Hakim added.

There were calls from the added areas in the city regarding problems faced over payment of land tax.

"We are also mulling over developing an app to

facilitate such payment. But, as land tax comes under

the aegis of the state Land and Land Reforms department, we need to have a change in the Act related to this. I will write to the state government for the needful," Hakim said.