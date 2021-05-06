KMC to introduce new sanitiser machines

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is introducing 20 new kinds of sanitiser machines for intensive spraying activities in the city.



The sprayer machine, equipped with a positive displacement plunger pump of 20 litre capacity chemical tank, can be carried on the back and can go up to a height of a three-storeyed building.

A noted automobile manufacturing company displayed two prototypes — one that can be carried on the back and the other to be fitted in hydraulic vehicles of the Solid Waste Management department. Chairman Board of Administrators Firhad Hakim, Member Tarak Singh and other senior officials were present during the display.

"We are initially introducing 20 backpack type machines for spraying, each of which is priced at Rs 22,000. We will use these for intensive spraying in those wards that have a prevalence of Covid cases," a senior KMC official said.

The KMC had procured similar spraying machines last year but almost all of them had become defunct.