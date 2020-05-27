KMC to intensify vigilance to check spread of Coronavirus

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation has decided to intensity its vigilance to prevent spreading of COVID-19 virus in the city on a day when 12 police personnel of Police Training School tested positive. The total number of active COVID cases in the city stood at 783 while 670 people have already been released after recovering from the virus. The 12 cops who tested positive have been admitted at Beleghata ID Hospital.



Joint Commissioner of Police (Headquarters), Subhankar Sinha Sarkar on Tuesday said: "12 of our police personnel have been tested COVID-19 positive. They have been admitted to Beleghata ID Hospital and are in stable condition."

Some days back some 200 odd police personnel of Rapid Action Force (RAF), Combat Force and other units took to the road and agitated infront of the Police Training School. They alleged that several police personnel residing there have tested COVID positive but they have not been provided with adequate safety measures. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee went to PTS and talked with the police personnel.

According to a senior official of Kolkata Police till Tuesday 56 cops have tested positive and 29 of them have been released after being cured.

"We are organising special training of 72 technicians involved in door to door swab collection. The three day training will start from Wednesday with 24 persons in each batch," said S K Thade, Nodal Officer of KMC for COVID-19.

The KMC has decided to conduct special screening of people with the slightest symptoms through random sampling at ward 73 of the KMC on Wednesday. "We have laid special emphasis on special screening and the exercise will be conducted on a regular basis in all the wards in the city with positive COVID cases. Only 15 of the 144 wards in the city have not had a single COVID case till date," said officials.

Firhad Hakim said that the interstate movement of buses is commencing from Wednesday. The passengers in the buses after they reach the Dharmatala bus depot will be taken to Netaji Indoor Stadium where arrangements have been made for conducting COVID test.

Officials said that KMC has put over 114 patients under institutional quarantine at its newly set up centre at Rajarhat. The total institutional quarantine facilities set up by KMC presently stands at 600. 375 persons can stay at

Rajarhat centre while 225 can stay at the Baltikuri quarantine centre in Howrah. 1232 persons are under home quarantine in KMC's jurisdictional area.

KMC has conducted 4232 swab tests till date with an average of 100 tests being conducted daily. "We will also monitor the persons who have been given with hydroxychloroquine in community

level. 34511 persons have been provided with hydroxychloroquine till date," a senior KMC official said.