KMC to intensify anti-dengue campaigns

Kolkata: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will intensify its campaign to create awareness against dengue.

The drive to make people aware about the dos and don'ts to check the spread of the vector-borne disease through the public address system will start on July 7 and continue on all working days till August 31.

Debashis Biswas, Chief Vector Control Officer, said to make the anti-dengue drives successful, participation of people is mandatory.

House and flat owners are being requested to clean containers where water is usually stored at least once a week and ensure that the overhead tanks and underground reservoirs are properly covered. The KMC is giving stress on house-to-house visit by its staff members. The thrust areas are construction sites, closed educational institutions and office buildings. The builders have been requested not to store water at the construction sites.

The civic authorities have identified 31 vulnerable wards and 26 bordering wards where intense anti-dengue drives will be carried out.

Already meetings in all the 13 boroughs have been completed where ward coordinators, medical and vector control officers were present. People will be requested to get in touch with the KMC's urban health units if they are found suffering from fever.