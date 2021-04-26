KMC to install O2 concentrators

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will purchase oxygen concentrators for using them for Covid patient treatment in the Safe Homes across the city. The city has been witnessing a steep rise in Covid cases since the past few days with the number of daily cases breaching the 2500-mark.



"There is a shortage of oxygen cylinders in several states. So, the concentrator machine is among the most sought-after devices for oxygen therapy, especially for patients in home isolation and hospitals running out of medical oxygen supply. Its size is slightly bigger than a computer and does not occupy large space," a senior KMC official said.

Sources in the KMC said the civic body has planned to procure 100 such machines with each costing about Rs 45,000. The state government is ready to provide financial assistance to the civic body for buying these machines. This device concentrates oxygen from the atmosphere. The oxygen concentrator takes oxygen from air, filters it using a sieve, releases nitrogen back into the air, and works on the remaining oxygen.

Thereafter, oxygen is compressed and dispensed through a cannula. The oxygen is 90 to 95 per cent pure. A pressure valve in concentrators helps regulate the supply, ranging from 1-10 litres per minute.

The civic body has already floated tender for procuring such devices. A Safe Home with 500 bed capacity has already started functioning at Uttirno in Alipore. The Safe Home at Kishore Bhararti Stadium in Jadavpur with 500 beds and another 700 bed Safe Home at Anandapur are also ready.