KMC to install CCTVs at all pumping stations

KOLKATA: Kolkata Municipal Corporation will install CCTV and biometric attendance facilities at all its drainage pumping stations to ensure that there is no laxity in performing duties at these sites. The move comes after Member Board of Administrators Tarak Singh, found discrepancies in the functioning of a number of pumping stations in the city.



"We have prepared SoPs with 38 salient points for proper management of the pumping stations," Singh said after holding a meeting with the contractors responsible for running 76 odd pumping stations.

Firhad Hakim, Chairman of BOA, KMC will hold a high-level meeting at Garden Reach Waterworks on Wednesday to take measures for mitigating water logging in presence of officials of Irrigation department.