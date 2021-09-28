KMC to inoculate college, univ students from Sep 29

kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC ) will be vaccinating the college and university students in Kolkata from Wednesday (September 29) onwards. The civic body has set a target of successfully completing the inoculation programme by October 8.



About 54 educational institutions in the city are in the vaccination list of the KMC .

The students whose vaccination are due have been asked to contact their concerned college or university authorities for receiving their receptive dose at the nearest urban primary health centres under KMC. Covishield vaccine will be administered to the students.

Meanwhile, the state has administered 5,60,171 doses on Monday and the cumulative doses administered in Bengal so far reached 5,62,96,004.

On Sunday, more than 1.5 lakh doses were administered across the state.

State has already administered over 1.63 crore second doses have been done so far. Over 4 crore first doses have been administered in the state so far. The Health department had put in place adequate infrastructure to accelerate the pace of vaccination drive in Bengal but the state had to depend upon the steady supply of doses from the Centre.

State Health department has set a target of completing double dose vaccination among at least 7 crore population within December this year. In the last week the Health department conducted nearly 39 lakh vaccinations in four days despite the challenges posed by torrential rain in the past couple of days.The vaccination drive has gained significant momentum from August as the health department had received more than 1 crore doses last month. Incessant rains in the past few weeks failed to dampen the spirit of health workers at various vaccinnation centers as a result the number of average daily vaccinnation did not drop.

The state has recently seen a sudden rise in the number of daily vaccinations and the health department is committed to continue the trend depending on adequate supply of doses. Health department has set up adequate infrastructure to conduct more vaccinations daily but it totally depends on the supply of doses.

Incidentally, it may be mentioned here that Bengal has reached 4 crore to 5 crore vaccination mark in only 18 days. State took 105 days to complete the administration of the first 1 crore doses.