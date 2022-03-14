KMC to identify storage place for snapped, defunct overhead wires

kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will soon identify a proper place for storing of the defunct overhead cables, which are being snapped for the purpose of clearing the overhead wires in the city. The work for removal of the defunct wires has begun from the third week of February.



Overhead cables are responsible for visual pollution in the city and also pose a threat to the safety of pedestrians and motorists. Low-hanging cables or ones that lie on roads get entangled in wheels of vehicles, causing accidents.

"We have earmarked a ground in ward 58 adjacent to Barun Sengupta Hall for temporary storage of the defunct wires. However, a section of local youths with the hope to collect copper from these wires are cutting them and scattering them here and there in the adjacent roads. We will soon hold a meeting to resolve this issue and have a permanent place for storing of these defunct cables so that it can be used for some other purpose," Sandip Ranjan Bakshi, Member Mayor-in-Council (Lighting & Electricity ) said.

However, the civic body is concerned with the slow pace of the work. There is more than 4000 km road space, where this exercise needs to be undertaken. But around 500 m is covered daily. The internet, cable TV and telecom service providers had started to mark live cables across the city so that the defunct ones could be snapped and removed easily.

"Once the identification of the functional wires are complete, the pace of work will gradually increase," Apurba Bhattacharjee, secretary of Cable Operator Sangram Committee said.

Presently , work is being taken up in the major thoroughfares that includes Central Avenue, Sarat Bose Road, SP Mukherjee Road, Lenin Sarani, Harish Mukherjee Road etc.

"We have asked the operators to come up with a model where all functional wires would be arranged in a manner so that it looks nice. They have already done a drawing and will execute the same in a few days, likely at Alipore area. If the model is found to be viable, a similar approach will be taken for other roads too," a senior KMC official said.