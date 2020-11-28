KMC to host 'Duare Duare Sarkar' camps at all 144 wards from Dec 1

Kolkata: As part of the ''Duare Duare Sarkar' (Government at Doorstep) initiative—announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently—Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will host camps in all 144 wards from December 1 till January 30. Through these camps, the civic body will take various government services to people's doorstep.



"We are dividing the programme in different phases. A 10-member team will camp at each ward to ensure that people can avail facilities of various government schemes properly," said Firhad Hakim, Chairman of Board of Administrators, Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

At the camp, officials will issue forms for the Swastha Sathi scheme. Once the applicant submits the filled-up form, KMC officials will maintain its record and forward it to the state Health department for necessary action. After conducting verification, the Health department will issue the Swastha Sathi card.

"Chief Minister's extension of Swastha Sathi to the entire population in the state is a landmark decision. One can avail treatment for life threatening diseases like cancer, kidney ailments and heart problems through the Swastha Sathi Card. It has 1,500 empanelled hospitals. It will be beneficial for people requiring specialised treatment for certain diseases," said a senior KMC official. The official added the camps will be held to expedite works related to various schemes like Khadya Sathi, Rupasree, Kanyashree, Jay Jahar, and Aikasree, among others. The camps will also facilitate distribution of caste certificates. Hakim said pending issues of mutation and assessment under the KMC area will also be taken up at the camps.