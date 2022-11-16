KMC to hike parking fees; rates to double for both two & four wheelers

kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is all set to hike parking fees across the city with the new rates being at least double for both two and four wheelers.



For cars remaining parked for five hours, the hike will be a little more than three times the existing rate. "The new parking rates which will be effective preferably from December have already been approved at the meeting of MMICs (Member Mayor-in-Councils) held on October 19. It will be placed for the final nod at the monthly meeting to be held on Wednesday," a senior KMC official said.

The new rate for four-wheelers will be Rs 20 per hour for the first two hours. The current rate is Rs 10 an hour. For over two hours, the parking rates will be more than double and one will have to cough up Rs 80 instead of the existing Rs 30 while for 4 hours, the rates will be Rs 120 up from Rs 40.

For five hours, the charges will be Rs 160 instead of Rs 50. For each additional hour (beyond five), Rs 100 will be charged per hour.The two wheelers will also feel the pinch with doubling of rates upto 2 hours – Rs 10 for an hour, Rs 20 for two hours (instead of existing Rs 5, and Rs 10). In case of five hours, the rider will have to pay Rs 80 instead of Rs 25. For each additional hour (beyond 5), Rs 50 will be charged per hour.

Parking agencies had flagged off the issue of higher parking rates for places like Kolkata railway station, Howrah rail station , Kolkata Airport where Rs 40, Rs 30 and Rs 100 per hour respectively being charged against KMC charging only Rs 10 an hour. The civic body had also received complaints of illegal parking beyond the allotted parking lots in the city for earning extra bucks. "The move will not only increase the revenue of KMC but most importantly, the higher rates, particularly for longer duration parking will discourage people from bringing their cars into the city. This will help in curbing air pollution," the official added. The rates for buses and goods vehicles, too, have been increased.